In Brazil, 1,148 children aged 0 to 9 years died from covid-19. The number represents 0.18% of deaths from the disease, but surpasses the total number of deaths from vaccine-preventable diseases that occurred between 2006 and 2020.

According to the Ministry of Health’s Mortality Information System, between 2006 and 2020, 955 babies and children up to nine years old died from diseases reducible by immunization actions, which would explain the rush of doctors to start child vaccination, according to report from the Uol portal.

Last year, tuberculosis and measles were the main causes of the 30 deaths recorded in this age group from vaccine-preventable diseases.

Last week, the National Health Surveillance Agency approved the use of Pfizer’s immunizing agent for children aged 5 to 11, but the measure did not please President Jair Bolsonaro.

+ Germany ranks UK as very high risk area for covid-19

Experts confirm that it is safe to immunize children with Pfizer’s vaccine and that the action will bring benefits to the population, according to the report.

The number of deaths by covid-19 dropped 94% in November, compared to the peak in March, with vaccination from 12 years and this could be repeated with the immunization of children, experts informed Uol.

