The Kraken variant is spreading, “but there is no evidence that it is particularly dangerous compared to others”. This was established by a study conducted by the University of Sassari, the Campus Bio-Medico University of Rome, the Sapienza University of Rome and the Oswaldo Cruz Institute of the Fundação Oswaldo Cruz in Rio de Janeiro. It is therefore not a threat to public health and there are no elements for an alarm situationalthough “the genetic and structural analysis on XBB.1.5”, the ‘Kraken’, “suggests that this new variant has several mutations of interest and characteristics that indicate ‘immune escape’ capabilities. “In any case, it is important to continue to take precautions and engage in prevention efforts to protect public health.”

The research, which Adnkronos Salute was able to preview, will be published in a few days on ‘BioRxiv’, and examined 1,010 complete genomes. “However, it should be emphasized – the researchers write – that new mutations in the future can make XBB.1.5 more dangerous, for this reason sequencing-based monitoring must continue because it represents the only way to identify and predict important changes in the genomic composition of SARS- CoV-2”.