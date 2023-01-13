Of Silvia Turin

Summary update of the deposited SARS-CoV-2 sequencing released by the Istituto Superiore della Sanit (ISS) in the weekly report

No new sequences of the coronavirus variant dubbed Kraken (XBB.1.5) surveyed in Italy according to data, still in the consolidation phase and subject to fluctuation, relating to the last available sampling week (January 2-8), released by the Istituto Superiore della Sanit (ISS) accompanying the weekly Covid monitoring.

The distribution The dominant lineage in Italy the Omicron’s BA.5 family (at 91.14%) and in particular sublineage Cerberus (BQ.1.1) which given to the 72.78%. Kraken’s progenitor, Gryphon (XBB.1), at 0.63%. Although the data are still in the consolidation phase – writes the ISS – in the last week of sampling available (2-8 January 2023) the following distribution of the circulating variants is highlighted, Omicron 100%, of which:

-BA.5 at 91.14%,

-BA.2 at 6.33%,

-BA.4 at 0.63% and

Kraken because it is galloping in the United States (to 43%), although other lineages are dominant in Europe. In Europe, according to the Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), there is a risk that this variant could have a growing effect on the number of Covid cases, but not within the next month, as it is currently present only at very high levels. low, Kraken at 2.5%. L’World Health Organization (WHO), however, wanted to alert the countries to the potential risks, linked above all to the considerable diffusion capacity. A recent preprint study shows that XBB.1.5 is not associated with a reduction in neutralization by vaccine and recovered antibodies compared to XBB.1. Even the World Health Organization (WHO) has stated that the XBB.1.5 variant has no known mutation capable of making people sicker.

New encouraging data on bivalent vaccines Stay the vaccination booster the best weapon to defend frail or elderly people. In recent studies from the convergent results has been shown how the lure with bivalent vaccine (the same used in Italy) drastically prevents hospitalization and death especially in older patients (but also in other age groups) and protects better (than the outdated version of vaccines) also from the XBB.1 variant (there is no were data on Kraken).