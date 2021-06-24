Against the coronavirus variant, “the goal now must be to arrive in October with 80% of Italians vaccinated. Otherwise there will be trouble”. Matteo Bassetti, director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic of the San Martino hospital in Genoa, underlines this to Adnkronos Salute, commenting on the words of Prime Minister Mario Draghi who claimed that “the problem is to see if this is the priority now. And the priority at the moment is to try to vaccinate everyone over 50. This is the main goal in view of the autumn “.





“Only with more people vaccinated in the next two months, including teenagers and children over 12, the better. The priorities no longer exist, we have to aim for mass vaccination. Those over 50 or 60 already had to be immunized, go Well then Draghi’s appeal. But let’s not be caught unprepared, even having 5% of the population not vaccinated would be very serious and difficult to deal with “, explains Bassetti.

“On Monday morning at 8 am I will vaccinate my two children aged 12 and 16 with great conviction – he remembers – I hope to give a signal because we must vaccinate everyone otherwise the variants will put us in difficulty”.