The rise in Covid infections in the USA and China, with the alarm for possible new variants, “we should be justly concerned”, “from what we saw at Fiumicino, where we tested and sequenced Chinese passengers, we have already found variants present for some time in Europe and therefore in Italy. They are variants and sub-variants widely covered by our vaccines and by hybrid immunity, the one given by immunization plus contagion. Our country is very well protected for now”. This was stated by the director general of the INMI Spallanzani in Rome, Francesco Vaia, guest of ‘It is not a country for young people’ on Rai Radio 2.