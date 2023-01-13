“At the end of the month, exactly 3 years will have passed since the hospitalization of the couple of Chinese patients at Spallanzani, the first two cases in Italy of what was then beginning to be known as a new, serious form of pneumonia. An acute and often severe viral disease, from which these two patients recovered after a long hospitalization, even in intensive care. Today, after over 600 million cases and almost 7 million deaths throughout the planet, we are faced with a completely different picture. This is why we can no longer come back”. So at Adnkronos Salute Francesco Vaia, general manager of the Inmi Spallanzani of Rome, recalls the beginning of the three years of the pandemic in Italy.

“The Sars-CoV-2 infection has become, in the majority of cases, asymptomatic or accompanied by mild symptoms, which mainly affect the upper airways – he explains – The disease rarely evolves towards severe pneumonia and is increasingly becoming, in complicated forms, a disease of immunosuppressed people or with other serious chronic diseases. And this happened above all thanks to the hybrid immunity determined by vaccines and natural infections, in addition to new antiviral therapies. Ultimately, we could say that Covid-19 does not no longer exists and has been replaced by Covid-23”.