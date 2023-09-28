Of Silvia Turin

The Ministry’s circular has been published. While the Regions will decide where and who will administer the vaccines, here are the official instructions. Meanwhile, the flu has also arrived in Italy

The first doses of Covid vaccine updated to the Omicron XBB.1.5 variant for the new vaccination campaign. While awaiting distribution to the Regions, which will independently decide where citizens can present themselves to receive them, the Ministry of Health has published in the Official Journala circular regulating the indications on who should receive immunization.

Administration priority Provided that vaccines will be administered free of charge and not obligatory, there are a series of recommendations and priorities: the booster dose will be actively offered to people over 60, frail aged between 6 months and 59 years, guests of RSA facilities, women in any trimester of pregnancy or in the postpartum period including those breastfeeding, health and social care workers.

Given that the doses will arrive in installments, subject to availability anyone, even not belonging to these categories, will be able to request to be vaccinated. See also Covid today Italy, infections on the rise: + 44% in one week

The updated vaccine The vaccine currently available is the Pfizer designed formulation against the Omicron variant

XBB.1.5 (aka Kraken), which was the dominant virus earlier this year, when health officials were forced to decide on the composition of a fall vaccine. XBB.1.5 represents only 3% of cases today, but over 90% of the circulating variants are its close relatives. The new vaccines appear to be effective against all circulating subvariants in preventing severe infection.

6 months later The recall, specifies the Ministry’s circular, has a value of 12 months. The proposed dose should be made 6 months after the last dose of anti-Covid vaccine received or since the last infection (date of positive diagnostic test), regardless of the number of doses previously received or positive diagnosis. L’minimum time interval 3 months remains to receive the vaccine. To be positive at the time of new immunization it does not represent a contraindication to vaccination. Finally, the circular specifies that the updated Pfizer vaccine will also be administered in the case of a primary cycle, i.e. for people who decide to get vaccinated against Covid for the first time. See also Ethypharm, ok Aifa reimbursed first antiepileptic in oral suspension

Influenza arrived in Italy As written above, the Regions will decide where and who will administer the doses. The Ministry points out that the updated Covid vaccine can be administered together with other vaccines (with particular reference to the flu vaccine, as we wrote HERE, ed

) without contraindications. Indeed, the intention seems to be to combine the anti-Covid campaign with the anti-flu campaign, especially when other doses arrive and it is late autumn. The first case of flu has already been isolated in Italy

just yesterday, identified at the University of Parma in a four-month-old infant hospitalized in a pediatric clinic for fever and lack of appetite with a clinical picture of asthmatic bronchitis. The flu arrived early.