“The use in children with risk factors remains the preferential use” of anti-Covid vaccines for those under 5. But “it is up to the public health bodies in the individual countries to decide how to use them”. To explain this to Adnkronos Health is Marco Cavaleri, head of the strategy for health threats and vaccines of the European drug agency Ema, after the green light of the Committee for medicines for human use Chmp of the EU regulatory body for Pfizer vaccines- BioNTech and Moderna (in the original version, not updated to the Omicron variants) for the age groups from 6 months to 5 years.

“It is good to have the possibility to vaccinate even the youngest children, especially if they have risk factors for serious Covid”, observes the expert, highlighting that “the risk-benefit ratio” of these shield products in children “is largely positive”.