Management of the mass vaccination campaign against Covid-19 at EU levelwhich allowed European citizens to emerge from lockdowns relatively quickly, remains covered by secrecy, despite the fact that it is generally counted among the greatest successes of Ursula von der Leyen's Commission. It is not only the purchase contracts signed by the European Commission with the pharmaceutical companies and the messages exchanged by the president with the CEO of Pfizer Albert Bourla in the first months of 2020 that remain covered: Adnkronos obtained, through a regular request for access to the documents , 27 minutes of the vaccines steering committee, the body that, starting from 18 June 2020, coordinated the negotiations for the purchase and distribution of anti-Covid drugs.

The Steering Board was the place where the Commission's team of negotiators discussed and coordinated with the Member States, who were the actual purchasers of the vaccines (the Commission signed preliminary advance purchase framework agreements, in Apa jargon, Advanced Purchase Agreement). The committee was therefore the EU's 'headquarters' for what, in 2021, would become the vaccination campaign that made Sars-CoV-2 gradually more manageable, giving Europeans back the freedom of movement and circulation that was been severely limited for public health reasons.

Adnkronos requested committee minutes in April 2023; after some negotiations, due to the fact that the quantity of documents was excessive to be managed by the office that deals with requests for access to documents, the agency obtained, on May 26, 2023, 27 meeting minutes, from June 18 to December 31, 2020, relating only to the negotiations with Pfizer-BionTechthe companies that produced the vaccine most used in the EU to immunize citizens. It's a shame that the documents are covered, for the vast majority of their contents, by omissionused extensively, across entire pages.

The Commission provided two reasons to explain the extensive use of secrecy: First of all, he explained on May 26, the documents include “the names or initials and contact details of people”, all personal data that cannot be disclosed to third parties for privacy reasons. In reality, these are in all likelihood public officials, intent on making decisions of public importance, which involve the use of taxpayers' money: that they are entitled to such a high degree of privacy protection, while they were intent on carrying out public functions, seems doubtful at the very least.

But the main reason, just as with the purchase agreements, is that the minutes “include references to sensitive commercial information related to the development, manufacturing, filling and finishing, delivery of the Covid-19 vaccines, as well as scientific information on the vaccines , their prices, development times…” etc. In short, the Commission invokes commercial secrecyexactly as it did for purchase contracts.

Furthermore, the Commission states, in its response, that it is unable to identify reasons why a “preeminent public interest” should be seen to justify the dissemination of such information, favoring the right to privacy for public officials and on the protection of commercial secrecy to which it has undertaken with the pharmaceutical companies in question.

In the documents received all relevant information (vaccine prices, delivery dates, quantities ordered, legal liability issues, etc.) they have been 'omitted'. There is not a single report, out of 27, that has not been electronically redacted for less than half of its content. Lthe vast majority are 'discolored' by at least 80%, reaching peaks of involuntary comedy, as in the report of 13 August, which consists of two pages entirely covered by omissions. Not a single word is left in plain text, other than the title (“Steering Board: meeting of August 13, 2020”).

In the other minutes, the music does not change. By way of example: the minutes of the meeting of 18 June, the first of the committee, are made up of three pages, at least 80% of which are illegible. The minutes of the meeting of 24 July occupy 4 pages, of which only nine lines are legible, even these only in part, because they are interspersed with omissions; the report of 31 July consists of five pages, all covered by omissions except for about ten lines, devoid of relevant information; in the three-page document of August 17, we only read that “negotiations continue with BionTech”. And so on throughout the autumn.

From the minutes of 17 December, five pages largely covered by omission, it emerges that not all Member States had given indications on where to deliver the first doses of vaccines on 26 December 2020. The minute of 31 December 2020 consists of a single page with relatively few omitted, which however concern key details: it emerges that the “vast majority of Member States” expresses “strong interest” in purchasing additional doses of vaccine and discussion begins on the distribution of excess doses purchased by some Member States.

The problems with AstraZeneca, which will not be able to deliver the doses it had promised to supply to the EU, will become public knowledge in January 2021.

Adnkronos, after having viewed the 27 documents, on two occasions, on 9 and 16 June, made a regular appeal to the Commission to review the decision to 'omit' documents which are of obvious public interest so heavily. On June 30, the Commission informed Adnkronos that it was not able to conclude the “internal consultations” relating to the request for review of the decision by the legal deadline of July 5, 2023. Apologizing for the delay, it set a new deadline for July 26th.

On July 26, the Commission informed Adnkronos, repeating its apologies, that it had not yet been able to conclude the “internal consultations” relating to the review request. On November 30, 2023, when this agency asked whether the office had concluded its internal consultations, it received a negative response, due to the “very high volume of requests arriving at our services”. As of December 28, 2023, no further communications have been received by this agency. Last September 21, the EU Ombudsman, Emily O'Reilly, condemned the Commission's “systemic” delays in managing document requests, inviting the EU executive to strengthen the service.