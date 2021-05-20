The Government advanced in recent days in the acquisition of the vaccine against Covid-19 developed by the Chinese laboratory CanSino Biologics, which has not yet been approved by the Anmat, but with which it has almost closed an agreement to bring between three and four million doses starting in July.

It is a vaccine that is applied in single dose and, that according to what he knew Clarion, has an estimated market value of US $ 14. CanSino, through the Beijing Institute of Biotechnology, has been developing it mainly for those countries that have difficult access to Covid-19 vaccines, especially those in Latin America, among others Mexico and Chile.

The vaccine is in the last test phase, after having been tested in 78 study centers in Argentina, Russia, Pakistan, Mexico and Chile, and shows an efficacy of 65% in symptomatic patients and 91% for severe cases of coronavirus. But it has yet to be validated in the country by the Anmat. Industry sources assure that it has scientific credit to be approved internally.

Negotiations with Argentina have intensified in recent weeks. Last friday, May 14, officials of the Ministry of Health participated in a meeting with authorities from the local laboratory Pablo Cassará.

Last week’s meeting, via teleconference, between national authorities and representatives of the Pablo Cassará laboratory.

For the Government was Mauricio Monsalvo, the secretary of Administrative Management, and Claudia rivero, the Director of Legal Affairs, while the laboratory attended Jorge Alberto Cassará, representative of the firm, who participated as an associate in the trials carried out in the country.

In the virtual hearing, which was published in the Single Registry of the Ministry of the Interior, there was a dialogue on “clarifications and modifications of the contract with CanSino Biologics for the SARS-Cov-2 vaccine. “

As he was able to reconstruct Clarion from a source close to the negotiation, progress was made in the purchase of doses from Argentina, which would be willing to acquire up to four million once the use of the vaccine is approved, which is expected to start being applied from July.

Previous contacts

It was not the only time that representatives of the Cassará laboratory were hand in hand with health officials. On January 8, Jorge Cassará had met with the then undersecretary of medicines and strategic information Sonia Tarragona, current chief of staff of the ministry headed by Carla Vizzotti.

The businessman also met with the National Director of Epidemiology and Strategic Information, Analía Rearte. Although on that occasion the talk was about the presentation of the Neokit Covid-19 test. with the technical evaluation collected in the provinces.

It’s about the third vaccine developed by China, after the cases of Sinovac and Sinopharm. Of the latter, precisely, 182,000 doses entered the country in recent days, which were added to previous shipments, which exceeded one million people vaccinated by that laboratory.

Argentina, as commented by the Guest Foundation to Télam in February of this year, participated with 8,000 volunteers the doses of the Chinese CanSino vaccine were applied.

The vaccine, which has already been licensed in China, Mexico, Pakistan and Hungary, needs a refrigeration of between two and eight degrees Celsius for up to three months, which facilitates the distribution process. In addition, according to the first results applied, it achieved an effectiveness of 65.7% of symptomatic cases and 90.98% for severe cases

