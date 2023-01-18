Of Silvia Turin

All deaths and hospitalizations in the province of Pescara were monitored for 18 months: no pathology was more frequent among the vaccinated than the unvaccinated. Immunized people were more protected not only against Covid

Covid vaccines they did not cause an increase in risk of cardiovascular adverse events, such as heart attacks, strokes, cardiac arrests, myocarditis, pericarditis and deep vein thrombosis.

I study A study reveals it published in Vaccines magazine, coordinated by Lamberto Manzoli of the University of Bologna. The research followed the entire population of the province of Pescara for eighteen months, comparing all deaths and hospitalizations and dividing them according to the anti-Covid vaccination status. No pathology was more frequent among the vaccinated than the unvaccinated, furthermore, in the population that had taken Covid, any dose of vaccine was associated with a lower probability of death and adverse events.

The results Indeed, the vaccine protected against the risk of death for all causes: This was significantly and substantially lower for people who received at least one dose of the vaccine, compared with the unvaccinated. Significantly lower risks of death were also observed for all vaccinees (among infected and uninfected subjects) who received three or more doses. The only counterintuitive result is a higher incidence of the pathologies considered to have emerged among those who have not contracted Covid and have only one or two doses of the vaccine, compared to those who have three or more. This figure – explained Manzoli – is due to an epidemiological bias caused by the restrictions implemented during the emergency: 83.2% of vaccinated people who did not contract Covid received at least three doses of the vaccine: those who received only one or two doses did not complete the vaccination cycle, either because she died or because she was discouraged by the onset of the disease. See also Novavax Lazio, D'Amato: "Reservations are postponed, no certainties on the arrival of supplies"

Confirmation A fixed point also with regard to the accusations against vaccines and adverse cardiovascular effects, such as thrombosis or myocarditis: The results we have obtained – said Professor Manzoli – show clearly that among the vaccinated there has not been an increase in risk of serious illnesses. The safety profile of the vaccines used during the pandemic has been confirmed.