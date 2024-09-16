AND’ The new circular from the Ministry of Health on the next anti-Covid vaccination campaign is ready. Like last year right around this time, also in 2024 the indications for the anti-Covid immunization will arrive, which will take place at the same time as the flu shot from October. According to what Adnkronos Salute has learned, the indications for the next campaign will follow those of last autumn, so the anti-Covid will be “recommended” for people aged 60 and over, guests of RSA, health and social health workers, the frail and the immunosuppressed.

