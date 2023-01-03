Of Health editorial

The probability of transmission decreased by 11% for each additional dose. With hybrid immunity, the chances of transmitting Covid are 40% less

A study in California prisons found that recent vaccinations and booster shots reduce transmission of Omicroneven if the risk of infection remains high. According to the San Francisco researchers, who published their work in the journal naturesvaccination and boosters, especially if recent, helped limit the spread of Covid-19 in California prisons during the first Omicron wave.

The study demonstrates the benefits of vaccination and boosters even in contexts of promiscuity (transmission between people living in the same cell was examined) to reduce the transmission of Sars-CoV-2. The research also investigated the cumulative effects of the booster and the additional protection of the vaccine for those who had previously been infected. The study concludes that the probability of transmission decreased by 11% for each additional dose. Many benefits of vaccines in reducing infectivity have been evident in people who have had a booster vaccine or have recently been vaccinated, and our findings are particularly relevant to improving the health of prison populations, he said. Nathan Loresearcher in the Division of HIV, Infectious Diseases, and Global Medicine at UCSF and senior author of the study. See also Pfizer anti-Covid pill, when it arrives in Italy

Researchers analyzed data collected by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) that included COVID-19 test results, vaccine status, and housing locations for 111,687 residents, 97 percent of whom were male, among on December 15, 2021 and May 20, 2022. Post vaccine infections were common despite the high vaccination rate of residents (81%). However the rate of serious illness was very low. In just over five months there have been 22,334 confirmed SARS-CoV-2 Omicron infections, 31 hospitalizations and no deaths from COVID-19.

it transpired that vaccinated residents who later became infected had a significantly lower chance of transmitting the disease: 28% versus 36% of those who were not vaccinated. There transmission probability increased by 6% for every five weeks since the last vaccination. Natural immunity from a previous infection also had a protective effect, and the risk of transmitting the virus was 23% for those with a re-infection compared to 33% for those who had never been infected. Those who had hybrid immunity, i.e. from both infection and vaccination, were 40% less likely to transmit the virus: Half of that protection came from the immunity you gain from fighting an infection and the other half from vaccination. Despite the relatively high vaccination rate, the virus has continued to spread so much that the authors invite the booster campaign to be strengthened See also Monkeypox in Italy, symptoms and mortality