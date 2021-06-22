The Cuban Abdala coronavirus vaccine is 92.28% effective in clinical tests conducted by the Havana Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology. Cuban leader Miguel Diaz-Canel made it known on Twitter: “Affected by two pandemics (the covid and the US embargo), our scientists have overcome all obstacles and give us two very effective vaccines, Soberana 02 and Abdala “. On Sunday, the same president had spoken of an effectiveness of the first vaccine of 62%. At this point the request for emergency use will be submitted to the health authorities of the island.



