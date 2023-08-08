Even more than a year after the last administration of Covid 19 vaccine, the risk of hospitalization or death was more than 80% lower than for the unvaccinated. This was revealed by a study, published in the journal ‘Vaccines’, which followed the effectiveness of vaccines against the coronavirus on the entire population of the province of Pescara for two years. Even against Omicron variants, e even 18 months after the last administrationvaccines have shown ahigh protection capacity against the most serious forms of the disease.

The study was coordinated by Lamberto Manzoli, director of the Public Health School of the University of Bologna, and by Antonio Caponetti, general director of the Pescara local health authority. The research – which also involved scholars from the University of Ferrara – followed the effectiveness of vaccines against the coronavirus on the entire population of the Abruzzo province for two years. And the data collected made it possible to analyze various aspects, including the differences between vaccinated with two and three doses, the persistence of protection 18 months after the last dose, the effectiveness of vaccines against Omicron variants and the differences between the young population and old.

The differences – a note details – were extreme among the elderly: after infection, the percentage of deaths among the unvaccinated was 22% against 3% among those who received three or more doses of the vaccine. On the other hand, the vaccinated did not show significant protection against Sars-CoV-2 infections. However, a figure that must be evaluated considering that vaccinated people had fewer restrictions in terms of access to public and private places than unvaccinated people, and therefore a higher possibility of coming into contact with the coronavirus.