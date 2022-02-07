On covid vaccines in Italy, “by removing people who have been cured for at least 180 days and who do not have to get vaccinated, we count 5 million 559 thousand unvaccinated, of which almost 2 million are in the 5-11 range, with a vaccination campaign that for the little ones is not taking off“He states it Nino Cartabellottapresident of the Gimbe Foundation, spoke at ‘Italy has awakened’ on Radio Cusano Campus.

“They remain therefore about three and a half million unvaccinated people – he continues – of which we do not know how many are exempt. In short, with the 5-11 bracket removed, we do not have many unvaccinated people. We are getting to the hard core, the one who will never get vaccinated. Omicron helped immunize the population. We have had 7 million infections within a month, numbers that have led to people in hospitals and deaths. But also many infected people – remarked Cartabellotta – who are so immunized “.

“There curve of the fourth wave is downhill, but it’s not over. The election campaign begins in October: I hope we prepare for autumn in time. So far, Covid has always taken us off guard. Vaccinations continue, shortly only those who never get vaccinated will be missing “, points out Cartabellotta.

“My optimism during a pandemic is by definition cautious. The fourth wave curve is downward. Since mid-January, when we had 180,000 cases a day, we have now dropped below 100,000 – he stresses -. Currently positive cases are dropping. and the pressure on hospitals is easing, more slowly in the medical area, while that in intensive care is more evident, from 1,717 to 1,431. 80% of hospitalized in the medical area and in intensive care are not vaccinated, even with the first dose. The death curve is still high, with an average of 370 deaths per day“, recalls Cartabellotta, who highlights:” This is a fundamental fact. The fact that we have a high coverage of vaccinated even with third doses and that spring will arrive in March are factors that bode well for the future. We are moving towards a period in which everything should be better “.

However, Cartabellotta warns: “Another discourse is to speak of a pandemic nearing its end. Data concerning the descent of the fourth wave are overlapping with other phenomena of evolution of the pandemic of which no one knows anything. If at this moment it is appropriate to start preparing all the tools to loosen the restrictions, I would like to start thinking in advance about what to do in the autumn if there should be a resurgence of the epidemiological situation. This moment worries me since politics will enter the electoral campaign from October. One fact is certain, the virus has always taken us off guard. The ‘worst case scenario’ has to be taken into account to organize countermeasures “.