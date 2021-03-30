The City of Buenos Aires began this Monday to register those over 75 years of age to access the coronavirus vaccine, as announced by Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, while from Thursday those over 70 will be able to do so. “We are going to start with the inscription of 200,000 adults who are between 70 and 80 years old“, said the head of Government at a press conference.

When can people over 75 years of age register?

According to the scheme, from 12.30 on this Monday until Thursday at 6, the registration It is exclusive for those over 75 years old.

How can those between 70 and 75 years old register?

As of Thursday at 6 o’clock, those over 70 will be able to register.

The River court was one of the places where adults over 80 were vaccinated. Photo Guillermo Rodríguez Adami.

How can you make an appointment?

To register, the Buenos Aires Ministry of Health announced that people must enter to the City’s website and complete the form with personal data.

How is shift allocation done?

Official information from the Buenos Aires government indicates that, as happened with adults over 80 years of age, once the registered person is contacted by the administration, they must select the day, time and place of preference to receive the first dose.

Once the shift has been assigned, the administration will contact you by WhatsApp, mail and / or SMS, according to the contact information provided, to confirm the shift.

What to do on the day of the shift?

On the day of the vaccination, the neighbor who is summoned must present himself with his ID at the center on the day and time indicated in the shift and await the call from the health team to receive the vaccine. After receiving the dose, you will have to spend half an hour under observation.

Vaccination of those over 80 is progressing and nearing completion. Photo Luciano Thieberger.

How does the p.friction?

Once this period has elapsed, the neighbor will be given the corresponding certificate and he / she will be able to return home. You will be contacted again in order to assign the appointment for the application of the second dose that can be given after an interval of 12 weeks.

ACE