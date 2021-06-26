“We must go out to meet people to facilitate vaccinations and in Lazio we will do it with centers in tourist resorts, but first we must all be attentive and leave for the holidays with the second dose of vaccine already made. One of the cornerstones of our campaigns is the conviction, explain the value of vaccines to people and give them awareness “. This is the appeal to the Italians of Francesco Vaia, director of the Inmi Spallanzani of Rome.





“It is not the time to worry – he remarks to Adnkronos Salute Vaia – but it is the time to act, we must vaccinate everyone and put ourselves in safety and then sequence the variants”. On heterologous vaccination “we have launched an experiment at Spallanzani that aims to give people awareness and trust – the director remembers – but almost certainly the ‘mix’ of vaccines improves our ability to produce antibodies”.