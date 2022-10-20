Covid vaccine under 5 years, for which children it is recommended? “We understood that the most important thing is that in the anti-Covid vaccines there is also the strain of the virus originating from Wuhan because it generated the enlarged immune response. As for the pediatric age group, it will be necessary to evaluate, after the approval of the ‘Aifa, the administration in the children who are immunosuppressed or at risk for the presence of other diseases“, underlines to Adnkronos Salute Claudio Mastroianni, president of the Italian Society of Infectious and Tropical Diseases (Simit) and full professor of Infectious Diseases at the Sapienza University of Rome, commenting on the green light of the European Medicines Agency Ema for anti-Covid vaccines Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna for children from 6 months to 5 years of age.

Read also

The EU regulatory body’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has recommended extending the use of Comirnaty * and Spikevax * against the original Sars-CoV-2 strain to these ranges.