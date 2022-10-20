The green light from the European Drug Agency Ema to Pfizer and Moderna’s anti-Covid vaccines, in the original version, for children from 6 months to 5 years “is something that I absolutely do not understand and do not agree with. I do not agree with it because” in this case “the risks are more than the benefits”. This was supported by Maria Rita Gismondo, director of the Laboratory of clinical microbiology, virology and diagnostics of bioemergencies at the Sacco Hospital in Milan.

“Children, and I am not talking about those who are not fragile, but about those in good health – the expert, heard from Adnkronos Health, says – when they contract this virus they only have, perhaps, sometimes and not always, one day or two of fever, symptoms similar to those of a common cold “. For this “Gismondo says” no to make them run even the slightest risk, with a vaccine not yet fully known, which gives, and this has been ascertained, one myocarditis for every 100 thousand young people vaccinated “.