Are approximately 19.8 million booster doses of the anti Covid vaccine administered in Italy. This is what emerges from today’s latest report Vaccini Anti Covid-19 by the extraordinary commissioner for the health emergency. In total, the vaccine doses administered were 111.4 million in our country.

The total with at least one dose is 48,069,472, the number of people who have completed the vaccination cycle stands at 46,392,089. The total with at least one dose together with those recovered for a maximum of 6 months is 48,479,898.

As for the 5-11 year olds, there are 326,545 children with at least a dose equal to 8.93% of the 5-11 population. 342 (0.01% of the population 5-11) have completed the vaccination cycle. The total number of healed is 127,532 (3.49% of the population 5-11 healed for a maximum of 6 months).