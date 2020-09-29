The Serum Institute will now produce double the Corona vaccine for India. The company said in a tweet that it will now produce 20 crore vaccine doses instead of 10 crore. Serum Institute of India tweeted, ‘In August we announced to deliver 100 million doses with our global partners, but now we are aiming to produce an additional 100 million doses of Kovid-19 safely and effectively. . The company said that if all goes well, the delivery of the vaccine will start in the first half of 2021 (until June).The world’s largest vaccine manufacturer has also issued a statement in this regard. He said that along with India, the plan to prepare 100 million doses for low and middle income countries of the world has changed and now it has been decided to prepare 200 million doses. The company said that it has tied up with Gavi and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to make and deliver the Corona vaccine.

The company said it is receiving funding from its partners for its costs. Now as soon as the vaccine gets regulatory approval and the World Health Organization (WHO) also gives its green signal, the delivery of the vaccine will start by June next year.

Keep in mind that recently, on September 26, two days ago, Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawala had tweeted that the Government of India will have 80 thousand crore rupees by next year to buy enough corona vaccine. He had then said that the vaccine would be available to every Indian for 80 thousand crore rupees.