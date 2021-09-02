“Covid vaccines have been tested on an industrial scale of people. No vaccine, newly developed, has ever had more extensive safety data than this. Because no vaccine has been distributed to billions of people right away. There is no reason why children should not get vaccinated against Covid given that they do, for example, against polio “. Paolo Rossi, immunologist and pediatric infectious disease specialist at the Bambino Gesù hospital in Rome explains this to Adnkronos Salute.

For the anti-Covid vaccination “we have reached millions and millions of doses administered to the world. The fears have no basis”. For this reason “when the authorities give the green light to vaccination under 12, it will be necessary to vaccinate as much as possible. There is no reason not to do it. We have an important vaccination schedule for all other diseases, it is not clear why the anti-Covid you should neglect “

As we know, concluded Rossi, “the Delta variant is more contagious, and since children are not immunized, with greater socialization, the infection is spreading among them. Clearly this creates a reserve of this variant in the population. A reserve – he concludes – balanced only in part by the excellent result of the current vaccination campaign “.