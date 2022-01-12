Covid vaccine, it will become like the flu shot: seasonal recalls exclusively for people at risk, for the frail. The hypothesis of the virologist Pregliasco

The virologist Fabrizio Pregliasco speaks of a “mechanism” similar to that of “flu vaccination “, in reference to the future of vaccination against Covid, after that Pfizer has announced that the updated Omicron vaccine will be ready in March. The virologist Pregliasco explains how it could be used, if approved .. “There is a need to deepen some things – he said to Fanpage-, how to confirm the efficacy and safety on a sample of subjects. This is normally done with the flu shot every year. An integration of studies is required. The registration remains the same but a verification study is done “.

“Surely at the end of this winter a lot of us will surely be infected – he adds -. So the share of subjects still susceptible in the ‘next round’ in autumn-winter will be lower. But I think we have to imagine at least – except bad eventuality – that there is a need for a booster vaccination as for the flu targeting it to those at risk, to the most fragile. A vaccination campaign that is aimed precisely at the subjects most at risk and possibly, on the basis of the quantity available, perhaps optionally also at the youngest who wish it. Also it would be like just the flu, I see the same pattern. “

“In light of this – continues Pregliasco -, in this phase, in order to reduce the quota of susceptible subjects, they have decided to insist with another dose. In the future, if things go better, we will be able to ‘settle’ for this reduced protection quota. It’s a more statistical fact, “he concludes.