The UK first approved Pfizer’s vaccine, followed by the introduction of a large-scale vaccine in the US, Canada, some countries across Europe and West Asia. In such a situation, it is possible that in 2021 it will also have a major impact on international travel. According to a CNN report, vaccine passports, like masks and social distancing, can also be common digital pass. It is possible that you have to show your Kovid status for international travel, joining an event, entry in a movie theater. A vaccine passport is not necessarily your vaccination card, as people are being given after being vaccinated in the UK. It can be a mobile app.On the mobile app created by the tech companies, people have to upload the details of their Kovid test and vaccinations. Whenever asked, they have to show it on the app. For example, the Common Trust Network has created a Common Pass app on which users can upload a proof of vaccine test report or vaccine proof. In this, every user gets a pass in the form of a QR code which can be shown near the authorities.

The Common Trust Network is connected to the World Economic Forum, which has joined hands with several airlines. Similarly, IBM has also created an app called Digital Health Pass, which allows companies to check any person’s required health details such as corona test and body temperature before making an entry here.

But would it be beneficial to do this too?

According to a CNN report, the World Health Organization says that some countries have suggested a vaccine passport to allow them to come here, but this does not seem to work. At the moment it cannot be said with certainty that those who have got Kovid will not get infection again. In such a situation, infection will continue to spread from any such immunity certificate or passport.

Another concern regarding vaccine passports is that not every vaccine has the same effect. The Chinese company Sinopharm’s vaccine is said to have an effect of 86%, while Pfizer and Moderna claim their vaccine to be 94% effective.

At the same time, such passport apps can only be placed on smartphones, which is not possible for everyone to have. In such a situation, it has to be kept in mind that it is not affordable for everyone.