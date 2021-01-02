Highlights: Union Health Minister reassures amidst approvals being given to Coroni vaccine

Harsh Vardhan said that every protocol is being followed to approve the corona virus vaccine

He appealed people not to fall prey to rumors being raised about the vaccine.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan appealed not to fall prey to rumors and misleading information about the corona virus vaccine being safe and its efficacy. He also said that no agreement will be reached with any protocol before approving it. Harsh Vardhan said that in the first phase of vaccination, free vaccine will be made available to the highest priority people, including one crore health workers and two crore personnel of the advance front. He visited two locations running the vaccine rehearsal in Delhi.



Ability to carry out extensive vaccination campaigns in India

The Health Minister said that details of how the 27 million people will be vaccinated by July are being finalized on a priority basis. These beneficiaries include people over the age of 50 and those younger than those already suffering from any disease. He dismissed doubts on the country’s ability to carry out a massive vaccination campaign and pointed out how India has an amazing ability to run a vaccination campaign and the world’s largest such program. Harshvardhan said, “India was declared polio free in 2014 due to our perseverance and commitment. The use of our rich experience in earlier immunization campaigns, including polio vaccination campaign, will materialize Kovid-19 vaccination across the country.



According to a Health Ministry statement, the Union Minister first visited GTB Hospital in Shahdara and then went to Urban Primary Health Center in Daryaganj. Rejecting various posts on social media regarding the ill effects of the vaccine, he said, “I appeal people not to be misled by the ongoing rumors about the safety and effectiveness of the Kovid-19 vaccine.” We will not compromise on any protocol before approving the vaccine. ”

Harsh Vardhan said that even when the country was campaigning for eradication of polio, there was still a dilemma about his vaccine, but we should “remember its success.” The ministry said that he appealed to the media that in this way Before publishing or circulating any report, take care, hold accountability and check all the facts. Harsh Vardhan said at the Urban Primary Health Center of Daryaganj that the Modi government is committed to the safety and better health of all citizens.



Harshvardhan told the media, “I have a personal experience with the 1994 polio eradication campaign, how the people of the country relied on the science of vaccines and not the misinformation of rumor-mongers.” Harshvardhan said that the cold chain structure in the country has been upgraded so that vaccines can be supplied to the last mile and adequate number of syringes and other accessories have also been provided. Expressing satisfaction over the preparations at GTB Hospital, Harshvardhan said that the entire vaccination process including the training of personnel is going on systematically.

Vaccination run at 285 locations in the country on 2 January

“After detailed consultations, guidelines have been issued to the parties concerned and each aspect has been taken care of,” he said. “Before the actual vaccination process, the Ministry of Health on Saturday released 285 locations across the country. But rehearsed so that the Kovid-19 vaccination can run smoothly, which is expected to start soon. “He said that the digital platform ‘Co-Win’ is very important which allows for the storage of vaccines, their temperature of storage and Kovid. -19 will provide accurate information about individual monitoring of the beneficiaries of the vaccine. The minister said that the entire operational plan and IT platform were investigated in four states – Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Gujarat, Punjab and based on the feedback received from it, the system was further upgraded.