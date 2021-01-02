Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has made a big announcement amid the dry run of the Corona vaccination going on across the country. He said that the corona vaccine will be installed free of cost throughout the country. Talking to reporters after taking stock of the Corona vaccination dry run in Delhi, Harsh Vardhan said that Corona vaccine will be installed free of cost not only in Delhi but across the country.However, it is important to note that not all citizens will receive the Corona vaccine. The government has made it clear on several occasions earlier that all Indians will not need to be vaccinated. Only those populations will be vaccinated to develop herd immunity against corona, which means that the chain of corona infection is broken. Yes, now the Health Minister has made it clear that whoever will get the Corona vaccine will not be charged for it. The government is marking who will get the vaccine. In the first phase, 51 lakh people will be vaccinated, including healthcare workers, corona warriors, people over the age of 50 or people suffering from any other serious disease.

Health Minister also appealed to people to ignore the rumors

The Health Minister has appealed to the people to ignore the rumors. Earlier, Prime Minister Modi has also requested people to avoid rumors about the vaccine. Harshvardhan said, ‘I appeal to the people not to ignore the rumors. Ensuring the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine is our first priority. All kinds of rumors were spread at the time of vaccination for polio eradication but people took the vaccine and now India is polio-free.



Harshvardhan reviews the dry run of vaccination

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan visited Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital in Delhi on Saturday to take stock of the dry run of the Corona vaccine. Explain that a dry run of Corona vaccine is going on in a total of 116 districts of all the states and union territories of the country. A total of 259 vaccination booths have been set up for this. Actually, no vaccine is being used in the dry run, rather it is only being investigated how effective the plan for vaccination is.