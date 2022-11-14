Moderna’s bivalent booster against Omicron 4 and 5 (mRna-1273.222) activates a superior antibody response against the Omicron family of variants, compared to a booster dose with the original anti Covid vaccine (mRna-1273) developed by the American company. The results of the phase 2-3 clinical study, announced by the biotech company, are positive.

The results are based on data recently published in the New England Journal of Medicine, confirming the superiority of the bivalent vaccine adapted to Omicron 1 (mRna-1273.21), over the first vaccine against the Wuhan strain, against Omicron variants, including Ba.4 and Ba.5. Not only. Both of Moderna’s upgraded bivalent boosters (mRna-1273.214 and mRna-1273.222) showed, in an exploratory analysis, neutralizing titles against Bq.1.1, the infamous Cerberus, a globally emerging threat. The safety and tolerability of the 2 adapted boosters were found to be “similar to a booster dose of mRna-1273 and adverse events generally less than the second dose of the primary vaccine series”.