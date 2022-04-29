After the USA, Moderna also presents in the European Union the request for authorization of the anti-Covid vaccine in children under 6, from 6 months to 5 years of age. This was announced by the US company. There request submitted to the European Medicines Agency Ema is for an extension of the Conditional Marketing Authorization (Cma), which includes a two doses of 25 micrograms of Spikevax * in these age groups.

“We are proud to announce this request for the use of our Covid vaccine in children aged 6 months to less than 6 years in the European Union,” said Stéphane. Bancel, CEO of Moderna, in a note. “We believe our vaccine will be able to safely protect this important age group against Sars-CoV-2, and will be particularly appreciated by parents and those who take care of these children “.

The company explains that they are Positive interim results emerged from the Phase 2/3 KidCove studywhich showed “a robust neutralizing antibody response” in pups in this age group after a 2-dose primary course of the mRna-1273 vaccine, together with a favorable safety profile. “Antibody titers in age 6 subgroups months to 23 months and from 2 years to 5 years “met the statistical criteria of similarity to adults in the Cove study”, for which the primary objective was achieved. The results included to support a preliminary efficacy analysis on cases collected mainly during the wave of the Omicron variant of Sars-CoV-2 (among these also cases detected by home tests for Covid). Limiting the analysis only to cases confirmed positive by laboratory with molecular test, “vaccine efficacy remained significant at 51%” for infants under 2 and “at 37% from 2 to 5 years”.

“These efficacy estimates are similar to Omicron vaccine efficacy estimates in adults,” the company said. The tolerability profile was “generally consistent with that seen in children aged 6 to less than 12 years, adolescents aged 12 to 17 and adults”. Moderna’s vaccine in the EU is currently authorized for ages 6 and up. The American company is currently studying booster doses for all pediatric cohorts.