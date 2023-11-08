A multi-million dollar legal action is looming in the United Kingdom against the British pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca over the anti-Covid vaccine developed with Oxford University, which people affected by Vitt (vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia) have described as “defective”, with a effectiveness “largely overestimated”, casting doubt on the government’s controls on the quality of the product in the launch phase.

AstraZeneca – reports the ‘Telegraph’ – has been sued in the High Court by Jamie Scott, a father of two who in April 2021, after vaccination, suffered a serious permanent brain injury caused by a blood clot blood, which left him unable to work. A second complaint came from the widower and two young children of 35-year-old Alpa Tailor, who died after vaccination. Two ‘test cases’ (legal actions aiming to set a precedent) which could pave the way for 80 damages claims, worth an estimated £80 million.