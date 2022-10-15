There additional dose / booster of the Covid-19 vaccine protects 82% from severe disease compared to unvaccinated people. This was indicated by the Istituto Superiore di Sanità (Iss) in the full version of the weekly report, updated on 12 October. Effectiveness that, with the full course (two doses), is equal to 62.5% in vaccinated with less than 90 days, 64% in vaccinated between 91 and 120 days and 69% over 120 days.

In the same report, the ISS indicates that in the last week the percentage of reinfections from SarS-Cov-2 is slightly increased compared to the previous week: to 16.2% compared to 15.5% last week. This is what the Istituto Superiore di Sanità (Iss) indicates in the full version of the weekly Covid-19 report.

From 24 August 2021 to 12 October 2022 – the report reads – 1,237,663 cases of reinfection were reported, equal to 6.7% of the total cases notified in the same period.