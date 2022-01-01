The effectiveness of Covid vaccines against severe disease is 97% with the booster dose. This was reported by the ISS in the extended report on the progress of Covid in Italy. “The effectiveness in preventing the diagnosis and cases of severe disease – we read – rises respectively to 86.6% and 97.0% in subjects vaccinated with an additional dose / booster”.

Read also

“The vaccine efficacy in preventing cases of severe disease remains high, as the vaccine efficacy in vaccinated with a complete course of less than 90 days and between 91 and 120 days is respectively 95.7% and 92.6 %, while it drops to 88% in vaccinated people who have completed the vaccination cycle for more than 120 days “is written in the Report.

OVER 80 – In the past month, the hospitalization rate in the over-80 range for the unvaccinated (568 per 100,000) is eight times higher than for fully vaccinated less than 120 days and 41 times higher than for vaccinated with boosters, he reports. the Iss.

The death rate in the ‘over 80’ group, in the period from November 5 to December 5, in the unvaccinated is about ten times higher than in vaccinated with a full cycle within 120 days and 64 times higher than in vaccinated with dose additional / booster.

MINORS – In the last week there is an increase in the incidence in all age groups: in particular in the population aged 12-19 and the age group under 12 years.

“In the 6-11 age group, starting from the second week of October, there is a greater increase in the incidence compared to the rest of the school-age population, with a surge in the last few weeks. a surge in incidence for the 16-19 age group “explains the ISS.