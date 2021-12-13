For the moment, there is no need to recommend the administration of a fourth dose of the coronavirus vaccine. This was decided by the Israeli Minister of Health in a meeting that went on during the night to evaluate the proposal of Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennet and his Minister of Health. As the Times of Israel explains, the Pandemic Management Advisory Committee has also decided not to shorten the period between receiving a second vaccination dose and a third booster dose from six to three months. The proposal was aimed at increasing general immunity in the population more rapidly due to the spread of the new Omicron variant of Covid-19.

