Green light in the US from the Food and Drug Administration to Pfizer-BioNTech’s anti-Covid vaccine booster also for children between 12 and 15 years old. The regulator announced that it has changed the Emergency Use Authorization (Eua) for the shield product to expand the use of the third booster dose to this age group.

Two other points have been changed: the time interval between the primary vaccination cycle and the booster has been reduced to “at least 5 months”. Green light also to the third additional dose (third dose as part of a primary course) for some immunocompromised children between the ages of 5 and 11 years.

“With the current wave of the Omicron variant, it is essential to continue to adopt effective and life-saving preventive measures such as primary vaccination and anti-Covid boosters, the use of masks and social distancing to effectively fight the virus”, stressed the commissioner. interim of the FDA, Janet Woodcock.