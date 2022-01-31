Full approval for Moderna’s Covid vaccine in the US. The drug agency Fda – announces the American company – has approved the final authorization application (Biologics License Application, Bla) of Spikevax * for the prevention of Covid-19 in people aged 18 and over. The regulatory body had granted the vaccine authorization for emergency use (Eua) on 18 December 2020.

“Our Covid-19 vaccine has been administered to hundreds of millions of people around the world, protecting them from infection, hospitalization and death – declares Stéphane Bancel, CEO of Moderna – The totality of the data from the real world and the Bla obtained by Spikevax in the United States reaffirms the importance of vaccination “against the pandemic coronavirus. “This is a milestone in the history of Moderna – he highlights – because it is our first product to collect the license in the USA”.

“The definitive authorization for Spikevax in the States – adds the managing director – joins that obtained in Canada, Japan, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel and other countries, in which the indication for use in We are grateful to the FDA for their in-depth review “conducted on all of the scientific evidence that emerged regarding the product,” and we are honored by the role that Spikevax is playing in helping to end this pandemic. “