Digital Millennium

Tamaulipas / 02.09.2021 06:21:05

This is the minute by minute of the latest advances in the number of confirmed cases, deaths, recovered and the advances in the anticovid vaccination process in the state of Tamaulipas regarding the crisis.

The Ministry of Health in Tamaulipas reported in its daily report on the progress of the pandemic in the entity a total of 560 new positive infections of coronavirus and the death of 9 people.

Until this Wednesday, the new balance of the pandemic is 78,442 positives and 5,918 deaths associated with covid-19.