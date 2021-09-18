Digital Millennium

Tamaulipas / 18.09.2021 09:36:43

This is the minute by minute of the latest advances in the number of confirmed cases, deaths, recovered and the advances in the anticovid vaccination process in the state of Tamaulipas regarding the crisis.

OFFICIAL FIGURES

Until the last cut on Friday night, the Ministry of Health in Tamaulipas confirmed 285 new infections of coronavirus and 6 deaths associated with the virus, adding the 84 thousand 855 positives and 6 thousand 074 deaths from covid-19. According to the epidemiological traffic light by municipality published Friday by the Secretary of Health in Tamaulipas, Ciudad Madero returns to an orange traffic light, the same color that Tampico and Altamira have been in for days.