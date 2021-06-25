Digital Millennium

Tamaulipas / 06.25.2021 07:23:25

This is the minute by minute of the latest advances in numbers of confirmed cases, deaths, recovered and progress in the anticovid vaccination process in the state of Tamaulipas about the crisis.

Gloria Molina Gamboa confirmed 200 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 deaths, insisting on his call not to lower his guard and to take extreme measures of prevention such as hand washing, healthy distance and the use of face masks.

With the update, the official figure in Tamaulipas is 58 thousand 807 positive, of which 51,293 have recovered and 5,329 have lost their lives.

