Tamaulipas / 06.23.2021 23:35:00

This is the minute by minute of the latest advances in numbers of confirmed cases, deaths, recovered and progress in the anticovid vaccination process in the state of Tamaulipas about the health crisis due to covid-19.

Official figures

Gloria Molina Gamboa confirmed 259 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 deaths, insisting on his call not to lower his guard and take extreme measures of prevention such as hand washing, healthy distance and the use of a mask.

With the update, the official figure in Tamaulipas is 58 thousand 607 positives, of which 51 thousand 176 have recovered and 5 thousand 319 have lost their lives.

