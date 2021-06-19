Digital Millennium

Tamaulipas / 19.06.2021 09:58:17

This is the minute by minute of the latest advances in the number of confirmed cases, deaths, recovered and the advances in the anticovid vaccination process in the Tamaulipas state about the health crisis due to covid-19.

They confirm 258 new coronavirus infections in Tamaulipas

Gloria Molina Gamboa confirmed 258 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 deaths, insisting on her call not to lower our guard and to take extreme measures of prevention such as hand washing, healthy distance and the use of a mask.

With the update, the official figure in Tamaulipas is 57,611 positives, of which 50,669 have recovered and 5,272 have lost their lives.

.