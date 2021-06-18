Digital Millennium

Tamaulipas / 06.18.2021 07:09:38

This is the minute by minute of the latest advances in numbers of confirmed cases, deaths, recovered and progress in the anticovid vaccination process in the state of Tamaulipas about the health crisis due to covid-19.

During the day yesterday, Thursday June 17, Tamaulipas registered 212 new cases of covid-19 and confirmed 6 deaths associated with the virus, reported the Secretary of Health, Gloria Molina Gamboa when presenting the current state of the pandemic.

With the new diagnoses the official figure is 57 thousand 353 positives accumulated, of which 50 thousand 549 have recovered and 5 thousand 262 are deaths.

