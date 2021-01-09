Vaccination against the coronavirus in Spain began on December 27 with the drug of Pfizer-BioNTech. Since then, 277,976 people have been vaccinated with the 743,925 doses received in total in our country to date. That is to say, 37.4% of the Spanish population have been vaccinated on the doses received.

We remember that the vaccination process of this vaccine consists of two doses, which is why lThe Autonomous Communities are reserving this second injection of the drug for people who have already received the first immunization, since otherwise the process would not be complete.

Authorities warn those who have already been vaccinated with the first dose to exercise caution, as Until they are immunized with the second injection, they will not be 95% protected. With the first dose, an individual would be immunized in a 52.4%, but It would not be until treatment is completed that a person can prevent coronavirus infection.

Next, we review the number of doses that have been administered in each Spanish Autonomous Community until Friday, January 8, according to the data provided by the Ministry of Health. We remember that the first people to receive the drug are the elderly residents in nursing homes and their caregivers, just like him first-line health and social-health personnel.

Andalusia

The Andalusian autonomous community has administered 69,445 of the 140,295 received until January 7.

Aragon

In Aragon, 9,944 vaccines have been administered of the 23,715 received until January 8.

Asturias

The Asturian community has immunized 17,843 people of the 23,720 injections received until January 8.

Balearics

In the Balearic Islands, 4,257 doses of the 12,840 delivered have been administered until January 7.

Canary Islands

The Canarian community has already vaccinated 9,572 individuals with the 27,660 doses that have been delivered until January 8.

Cantabria

In Cantabria 2,334 people have been immunized with the 11,850 injections received until January 8.

Castile and Leon

Castile and Leon has administered 28,325 doses of the 51,390 that have been delivered until January 7.

Castilla la Mancha

In Castilla-La Mancha 12,380 doses of the 35,550 received have been delivered until January 7.

Catalonia

The Catalan community has administered 38,826 injections of the 120,545 received until January 7.

Valencian Community

In the Valencian community 15,965 doses have been given out of 61,225 that have been delivered until January 8.

Estremadura

In the Extremadura area 4,727 doses of the 21,725 ​​that have been delivered have already been injected until January 7.

Galicia

In the Galician community 24,750 doses have been administered of the 37,555 available until January 8.

The Rioja

In La Rioja just 1,674 doses have been administered of the 5,915 received until January 8.

Madrid

In the Community of Madrid 14,152 vaccines have been given out of the 98,790 received until January 8.

Murcia

The Murcian community has supplied 8,958 doses of the 25,685 received until January 8.

Navarre

Navarre has administered 3,703 doses of the 11,850 received until January 7.

Basque Country

In the Basque Country 9,811 injections have been given out of the 31,605 received until January 7.

Ceuta

In the autonomous city of Ceuta, 637 doses have been administered of the 1,005 received until January 7.

Melilla

Finally, in the autonomous city of Melilla 673 doses of the 1,005 received have been delivered until January 8.