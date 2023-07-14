In France, two and a half years after the administration of the first anti-Covid vaccine, the National Body for Compensation for Medical Accidents (Oniam) has compensated 72 people who reported adverse effects. The data was made public in recent days in the Senate, in a hearing in the Social Affairs Commission of François Toujas, Oniam’s candidate for president. However, the compensation figures were not disclosed.

Beyond the Alps, 150 million doses have been administered since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, while 1,020 applications for compensation for health problems after immunization have been made. Of these requests, about 240 have been examined, with 72 compensations approved, while 768 dossiers still remain to be examined. In general, the requests for compensation mainly concern cases of myocarditis and pericarditis, followed by neurological problems, cardiovascular disorders, including stroke and thrombosis, joint, hearing and dermatological problems.