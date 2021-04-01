The Junta de Andalucía has confirmed that the social-media claim that those interested can be vaccinated without an appointment is a hoax.

It deals with a message that urges people over 80 in the Province of Sevilla who have still not received their jab to go to a medical center so that they can be vaccinated, even though they have not received notification from the Andalusian Health Service.

The Junta, using their Twitter account, said that it is a hoax because nowhere within Andalucía are they vaccinating people without a previous appointment. They also remind people that they should not turn up at a medical center for a jab if they haven’t been called to come in.

Although this happened in a municipality in the Province of Sevilla, it does serve as a reminder that there are many people on the Internet who, out of amusement or to deprive you of something, post hoaxes and scams.

(News: Andalucia)