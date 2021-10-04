7 months after the second dose of anti-covid vaccine, the first health workers vaccinated in Sassari are still protected. This is certified by a study carried out by the health surveillance structure of the Sassari hospital, which carried out an analysis on the effectiveness of the vaccine against Covid-19 on over 4 thousand people, including health workers, administrative staff and operators of external companies who work in hospitals. The data, explains a note, show that, 7 months after administration, the vaccine maintains its protective efficacy. Some vaccinated operators contracted a Sars Cov-2 infection only 0.48% in asymptomatic or paucisymptomatic form, no one was hospitalized and no one died. The study shows that the level of protection is significantly higher than that detected by the Istituto Superiore di Sanità in the Italian population for age groups comparable to the population under study.

“It is clear that there are also other conditions – says Antonello Serra, head of the health surveillance structure and coordinator of the Covid-19 vaccine center together with Paolo Castiglia – and among these, the greater aptitude of health workers to adopt devices must be taken into account. and behaviors to protect against infectious risk. To this must also be added the fact that a population of active workers is, on average, in better health conditions than the general population “.

“It is important – he continues – that this high level of vaccine protection remains, despite the fact that the level of neutralizing antibodies has been reduced by 79.2% compared to the level measured immediately after the completion of the vaccination cycle. The hypothesis is that – he adds – the complex of the immune response, which includes several lines of activity, including cellular immunity that can only be measured with tests of greater complexity, is still effective after 7 months, even with respect to the protection of a variant of the virus, the Delta, significantly more infectious than the original strain “.