The independent monitoring of the Gimbe Foundation decrees the “fourth dose flop” of the anti-Covid vaccine. According to the report for the week 11-17 May, the coverage of the second booster remains low and only one person in 4 immunocompromised is protected, while the coverage for the other fragile categories called for recall is still at 11.5%, with the ‘membership therefore of one in 10.

As for the immunocompromised on May 18 (update 06.16), only 203,944 fourth doses were administered, the report reads. According to the official audience (791,376 people), updated to 9 March, the national coverage rate for the fourth doses is 25.8% with clear regional differences: from 4.5% in Molise to 94.3% in Piedmont.