The German health ministry predicts that it will be necessary to destroy “enough” doses of the Covid vaccine, because they are stored in containers that, once opened, last only a few hours. The online newspaper Die Welt wrote today. “At the current speed of the vaccination campaign, it cannot be assumed that there are always enough people vaccinating in a given place to finish all available doses in multi-dose containers,” the ministry said.

In this context, not a few doses of the vaccine are likely to be destroyed. According to official data, 200 million doses were delivered in Germany to vaccination centers, doctors’ offices, company doctors and pharmacies: 86.4% were administered before 8 April.

The vaccination campaign has slowed down significantly in recent weeks: only 38,000 doses were administered on Friday. Welt informed that the ministry has information on the destruction of doses also in the central vaccine warehouse. The reasons are, among others, “the rupture of the containers during preparation, damage during transport, leaks of fluid or due to the expiration date”. The German association of general practitioners has asked to “proactively” sell vaccines to third countries that need them. “For the moment, unfortunately, we see very little demand for vaccination in Germany,” association president Ulrich Weigeldt told Welt. Therefore, everything possible must be done to “expire as few vaccines as possible and to avoid having to destroy them” doses.