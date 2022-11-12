Only a third (34.9%) of children between six months and under three years old with comorbidities will be able to be immunized in São Paulo against covid-19 with the first batch passed on by the federal government. The number of pediatric doses of Pfizer sent by the Ministry of Health to the State, which totals 206 thousand doses, is insufficient to cover the entire São Paulo target audience.

In São Paulo, 195,000 children fit the vaccine recipient profile, according to data from the São Paulo Health Department. As immunization is completed with the application of three doses, only 68,000 children will be able to receive the immunizer. This means that, for now, 127 thousand (65.1%) will be uncovered.

Last Thursday, the Ministry of Health announced the distribution of one million pediatric doses of Pfizer. The country has faced a new wave of the disease, with an increase in positive diagnoses and hospitalizations.

In a note, the secretariat said that it continues to charge the Ministry of Health to send new doses “to serve the entire eligible population”.

“The population of children aged 6 months to 2 years in the State of São Paulo is 1.3 million and it is estimated that about 195 thousand have at least one comorbidity. Therefore, considering the need for three doses of the immunizer, the state ministry had asked the Ministry of Health for 615,000 doses. With the amount sent, it will only be possible to immunize 68,000 children”, informed the State of São Paulo, in a statement.

When questioned, the Ministry of Health replied that, since Thursday, the 10th, it has been sending 1 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine to all states and the Federal District, and that the distribution considered “not only the request of each UF (Federation Unit), but also the intended target audience”.

Also according to the Ministry, in order to expand the use of the vaccine for children who do not have comorbidities, an assessment by the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technology in the SUS (Conitec) is necessary. The folder has not expressed itself when it will send new shipments.

So far, there are two pediatric vaccines against covid-19 available for all children: Pfizer’s, which can be applied to those over 5 years old, and Coronavac’s, available for 3 to 4 years old.

Currently, the vaccination campaign to protect against coronavirus in São Paulo includes all children aged 3 and 4 years old, who are able to take Coronavac. In September, the Butantan Institute donated 2 million doses to the State.

In August of this year, Pfizer filed an application for authorization at the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) for the use of the vaccine in children aged six months to four years. In September, the agency approved the application of the immunizer and its inclusion in the immunization plan. But the following month, the Ministry of Health decided to restrict the administration of Pfizer’s pediatrics to the public with comorbidities.