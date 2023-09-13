In the USA, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend the new anti-Covid vaccines for everyone aged 6 months and older. But what do the experts in Italy say, what is the position of the scholars?

The CDC’s recommendation “confirms what has also been said in the past, that is, for younger children and for the entire population that does not fall into the categories with comorbidities, a booster of the updated anti-Covid vaccine is always useful”, he says at Adnkronos Salute Massimo Andreoniscientific director of the Italian Society of Infectious and Tropical Diseases (Simit) and professor of Infectious Diseases at the Tor Vergata University of Rome.

“It should be remembered that this is an annoying disease even in healthy subjects and in younger children – continues Andreoni – being vaccinated then reduces the risk of Long Covid. Therefore the CDC has issued a correct recommendation, the more the population is protected and the less the virus circulates perhaps affecting those who are very fragile or immunocompromised.”

“I absolutely do not agree” with the CDC, he comments instead Matteo Bassetti, director of infectious diseases at the San Martino Polyclinic in Genoa. “We must not repeat the same mistake already made two years ago by extending vaccination to everyone from 0 to 100 years of age without any distinction. As far as Italy is concerned because obviously I sincerely care little about the CDC, we must try to avoid mistakes committed in the past”. Bassetti is lapidary about his children: “My children and my wife will not be vaccinated”.

“I remember that the fourth dose was taken by 8% of the population from 0 to 100 years old, so it seems to me that it was a total failure – Bassetti remarks – We must protect a population of fragile, ultrafragile and elderly subjects, for which I even I would be of the opinion not to start with vaccination from the age of 60 onwards, but to target the elderly, i.e. from 70-75 years onwards, plus the frail and ultrafragile with this booster. In these categories – he continues – we should be able to to reach 100% coverage, because every person aged 70, 75, 80 years old who has Covid risks having a serious form of illness, having problems, having to go to hospital. These people must absolutely be protected.”

“Always remaining faithful to the sacred principles of immunology, to what are the foundations on which a vaccination campaign must be based, I say that vaccinating everyone aged 6 months and older is truly something that should not be accepted”, he also says Maria Rita Gismondodirector of the Laboratory of clinical microbiology, virology and bioemergency diagnostics at the Sacco hospital in Milan.

The “sacred principles” to which the expert refers, she explains to Adnkronos Salute, are first of all “the fact that a vaccine, like any drug, must be widely tested and known also in its side effects, and some aspects of these vaccines are to be considered and evaluated.” The other pillar of immunology, “very important, is that a vaccine must be administered when the risk of a side effect, which is always present for any product, not only against Covid-19, is significantly lower than the risk of contracting the disease And from 6 months onwards, up to old age – specifies Gismondo – the risk of contracting the disease in a serious form is almost non-existent. Obviously we are talking about healthy individuals” and not fragile ones, he points out. “So this “American” approach, “from my point of view – concludes the microbiologist – is absolutely to be rejected”.

“As I have always said for the flu shot, the anti-Covid vaccination can and must be an opportunity for everyone. The recommendation, however, gradually becomes more stringent depending on age and in any case, beyond age , depending on fragility or the presence of intercurrent pathologies. The communication focus” of the autumn-winter recall campaign “must therefore be on those who are most at risk, so much so that as far as I know it will start with eighty-year-olds, frail health workers , and then gradually all the others.” So at Adnkronos Salute Fabrizio Pregliasco, virologist at the State University of Milan. However, the expert specifies, “I believe that the vaccine should be free for everyone”. And it is “obviously also necessary to relaunch the flu vaccine – he reiterates – perhaps in the same session”.

New anti-Covid vaccines recommended to everyone like in the USA? In Italy “the Ministry of Health has made a choice which is expressed in the circular and I fully support it. That is, I support the ministry’s line in which “precise categories are identified to be directed towards autumn-winter boosters” and it has also been said that upon medical indication you can leave those categories, if there are particular situations.” Not a blanket recommendation? “No, not a mass vaccination.” It’s the vision of Carlo Signorelliprofessor of Hygiene and Public Health at the Vita-Salute San Raffaele University of Milan and president of the Nitag – National Advisory Group on Vaccinations.

That the US CDC recommends to all Americans aged 6 months and older to get the vaccine updated to the circulating variants for the next autumn-winter season “is in order – says the expert to Adnkronos Health – The vaccine has that type of indication”, i.e. it is indicated for use from 6 months upwards. “Then each country and each vaccination plan takes” these indications “and makes them its own on certain categories. As per ministerial recommendations, if a young child has a disease that damages the immune system it is on the list, and the fact that there is a vaccine indicated for him is positive.” Then, Signorelli underlines, “we need to mediate costs and benefits, and the organization of this prevention activity. The ministry has made a choice” precisely on the basis of a reflection on how to put these objectives together “and I embrace it”, reiterates the ‘hygienist.