Yesterday the threshold of 610 thousand administrations of anti-covid vaccine was exceeded, with about 64 thousand first doses of which over 19 thousand in favor of the over 50s. This was announced by the coronavirius emergency commissioner, led by General Francesco Paolo Figliuolo . The second doses were 56 thousand while the booster doses exceeded 490 thousand, it is still known.

And about 4 million doses of the vaccine will be distributed to the Regions and Autonomous Provinces in the period between 12 and 14 January, the structure also announces. In particular, approximately 1 million doses of Moderna, 2.1 million Pfizer for adults and over 800 thousand of Pfizer pediatric preparation will be delivered.